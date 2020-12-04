Float your pandemic stress away at this Kennewick business

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Owner of Float Euphoria Ryan Wright still remembers his first time floating.

“It was the most surreal amazing experience I’ve ever had and I was just so relaxed. I slept so well that night and I’ve had insomnia most of my life,” he said after visiting a float spa in Spokane, years ago.

“One month later I bought this building,” Ryan started Float Euphoria over three years ago.

He said the floating helped his lifelong struggle with insomnia.

“Not only did I need to do this and I needed access to these, but other people would surely need access to these as well.”

According to Wright, each pod contains 160 gallons of water and over 1,100 pounds of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salt.

“So it creates a very buoyant effect, it’s like floating in the dead sea,” he said.

Customers must shower off before entering their private pod. Float Euphoria keeps their water at 94.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Your mind goes right down to the edge of sleep and you kinda ride that edge just between sleep and wake,” he explained.

When the pandemic hit, Float Euphoria closed for a couple of weeks, but later reopened under state guidelines. Wright said while they’ve greatly increased cleaning protocols, business still isn’t the same.

“You know it’s taken a toll on the business, there aren’t as many clients coming in business is slower and we’ve got to social distance and space and stuff like that, but we are here we are still serving our clients,” he said.

Still, research has shown that floating can reduce anxiety, stress, depression or other mental health issues, something that Wright said has been rampant this year.

“Get a lot of clients that come in with anxiety and they feel much better after. To see their face, to see the light in their eyes when they come out and how happy they are, how good they feel, that’s really what we do, that’s why we do it,” he said.

The water in the Dream Pods are filtered four times after use; Wright said they are abiding by all COVID-19 state guidelines to remain open safely. If you’d like to schedule a float or massage, visit their website.

