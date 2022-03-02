Flood warning for Naches River area through Wednesday

by Emily Goodell

NACHES, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Naches River near Cliffdell and Naches in Yakima County through Wednesday morning.

Yakima Valley Emergency Management Director Tony Miller said while they expect the flooding to be minor, they are concerned about drivers encountering flooded roads.

“If at all possible, do not try and cross it because it might look like a couple inches deep, but that road could be eroding out underneath,” Miller said. “It doesn’t take much water for a car to be swept away with the currents.”

Miller said anyone living in a floodplain should make sure to have enough food, water and supplies to shelter in place for up to 72 hours in the event that nearby roads are flooded.

“If you start to realize there’s water coming up around your house, leave, notify 911 about that area because that’s going to help us track it and we can get people out there and start monitoring everything,” Miller said.

Miller said in addition to having supplies to shelter in place, anyone living in a floodplain who is concerned about their house flooding should have sandbags on hand and consider getting flood insurance.

“If it’s, you know, 10 to 15 feet away and it looks like it’s still coming up, I would start putting sandbags around instead of having to wait for it to be in the water,” Miller said.

Miller said everyone, regardless of where they live in Yakima County, should sign up for the Alert Yakima emergency alert system here to get the latest information on flooding and other emergencies.

“In this valley, sometimes the floods come in at night, because by the time the water gets down here from the mountains, it’s late at night,” Miller said. “It’s the easiest way to let people know to move out or shelter in place.”

