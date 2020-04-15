Dog adoptions empty kennel at Florida animal shelter for first time

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida animal shelter celebrated a big milestone Tuesday: every dog at one of their kennels has been adopted.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said it’s the first time the shelter has ever emptied one of their three kennels. Each kennel has the capacity to house 48 animals.

A video shows shelter staff lined up cheering at the empty kennel, which is used for stray animals and adoption overflow.

Empty Kennel An incredible and joyful thing happened today….For the first time in the history of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, we have completely emptied one of our three dog kennels!This amazing milestone was made possible by the help and support of our entire community! Thank you to the shelter staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to care for, find homes for, and advocate for the pets who come through these doors; thank you to our incredible foster parents who open their heart and homes to thousands of pets each year; thank you to everyone who has opted to adopt a shelter pet – whether it be here or from any of the other amazing organizations out there; thank you to our placement partner organizations far and wide – without them, this would not be possible.Let's keep the momentum going and good vibes flowing! We still have dogs available for adoption or foster in our main kennel, along with a few adoptable cats, two adoptable horses, and Charlotte the adoptable pig. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, please visit our website to view our available pets and submit an application online: www.pbcgov.com/snap.Pictured in this video: Shelter staff celebrating in Kennel Two, the shelter's stray housing kennel and adoption overflow kennel. There are 48 double-sided in runs in each of the three kennel buildings at the shelter.#C2Z #shelterdogs #adopt #foster #PBCACC #RescueProud #GetYourRescueOn Posted by Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

“This amazing milestone was made possible by the help and support of our entire community!” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The shelter thanked their staff and volunteers who “work tirelessly to care for, find homes for, and advocate for the pets who come through these doors.”

They also expressed gratitude for every person who has adopted a shelter animal in general.

There are still dogs available for adoption at the shelter’s main kennel, along with a few cats, two horses and a pig.

