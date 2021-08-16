Fly from Pasco to Hollywood for as cheap as $49 with Avelo Air

by Dylan Carter

Emily Battles This photo provided by Avelo shows Avelo airlines on March 16, 2021. Two new U.S. airlines are planning on starting service this spring, tapping into the travel recovery that is picking up speed. Avelo Airlines said Thursday, April 8, 2021, that it will begin flying later this month to 11 destinations from Burbank, Calif. The startup plans to add other routes as it adds more planes to its fleet, which numbers just three planes.

PASCO, Wash. —Ready for a lavish Los Angeles vacation? You might be in luck! Avelo Airlines, one of the newest commercial airlines traveling through Tri-Cities Airport (PSC), is having a summer sale that reduces airfare for L.A.-bound travelers by up to 30% for travel in September 2021.

According to a press release from Avelo Airlines, customers can book a one-way flight to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) at a discounted rate. Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy hopes to inspire Southern Washington residents to travel and explore through his airline.

“Since our launch, we’ve been on a mission to inspire people to travel more by offering lower fares and more choice,” Levy said. “We want to help Customers say goodbye to summer and hello to fall with fares so low they’ll want to squeeze in a couple of last-minute Southern California getaways.”

On April 28, Avelo became the first commercial airline to kick off its service in roughly 15 years. Operating through Bobe Hope Airport (BUR), Avelo offers flights across the Western United States at reliable rates. Through its first 100 days of operating, Avelo completed more than 1,250 flights with only three cancellations to date. Of that sum, 85% of its flights were completed on time without significant delays.

“Nothing is more important than taking care of our customers,” said Levy. “That commitment starts with flying them to their destination safely, reliably and comfortably with care. We’re off to a strong start and Avelo’s reliability is a testimony to the Soul of Service, dedication and teamwork our Crewmembers bring to work every day – on the ground and in the air.”

If you would like to explore flights from Pasco to Hollywood at a discounted rate, click here to visit the Avelo Airlines website.

