Foghat, best known for 1975 hit ‘Slow Ride,’ to perform at Benton-Franklin Fair

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Foghat, the British rock band best known for their 1975 hit “Slow Ride,” will be performing at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo on Aug. 28.

The show will start at the fairgrounds at 7:45 p.m. General admission seating is included with fair admission. 7:45 p.m.

Tickets for reserved seats are $25, not including fair admission. They go on sale Friday, Mar. 13 at 8 a.m.

This is the first headliner announcement for the fair’s Summer Concert Series.

The 2020 fair will go from Aug. 25 to 29.

