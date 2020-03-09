Foghat, best known for 1975 hit ‘Slow Ride,’ to perform at Benton-Franklin Fair
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Foghat, the British rock band best known for their 1975 hit “Slow Ride,” will be performing at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo on Aug. 28.
The show will start at the fairgrounds at 7:45 p.m. General admission seating is included with fair admission. 7:45 p.m.
Tickets for reserved seats are $25, not including fair admission. They go on sale Friday, Mar. 13 at 8 a.m.
You can read more about the band on the fair’s website.
This is the first headliner announcement for the fair’s Summer Concert Series.
The 2020 fair will go from Aug. 25 to 29.