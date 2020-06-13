Food drive planned Saturday to benefit Yakima Salvation Army

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Eagles Club is hosting a food drive Saturday in its parking lot to benefit the Yakima Salvation Army.

Local real estate broker Erin Kline-Aleman came up with the idea to do a food drive after a trip to Seattle Children’s Hospital with her son. She wanted to give back and figured this was the way to do it.

Community members can drive to the parking lot with food in tow and volunteers with masks and gloves will come get the items out of the car, Kline-Aleman.

Needed items include canned meals, canned meats, boxed meals, cereal, oats, fruit, pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, dry or canned beans, peanut butter, almond butter, soups, broths and vegetables. Cash or check donations also will be accepted.

Donations can be made from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Yakima Eagles Club parking lot at 307 Chestnut Ave.

Kline-Aleman said anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable coming out can contact her via email at mybrokererin@outlook.com and she will come pick up donations.

