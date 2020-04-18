Food trucks provide meals for truck drivers through Idaho

Restaurants across Washington have resorted to offering take-out only options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For truck drivers who have been working countless hours to transport supplies, hauling a semi through a drive-thru just isn’t an option.

It’s not always easy for them to stop and take a break to get food, especially when on a deadline.

That’s one reason why the Idaho Transportation Department is now allowing food trucks to sell meals at truck stops, with a permit.

