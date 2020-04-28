Food vouchers donated to Lower Yakima Valley families in need during COVID-19 shutdown

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Heritage University

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Community organizations have partnered up to find $11,000 dollars to help Lower Yakima Valley families impacted by COVID-19.

The money will be used to give $50 food vouchers to 220 families in Mabton, Grandview and Sunnyside — areas which have seen significant job loss during the outbreak.

“We’ve received an overwhelming amount of gratitude from these families,” said Suzy Diaz, Director of Collective Impact at Heritage University. “A lot of emotion, just the relief that this food is one less stressor that families have to worry about.”

The Latino Community Fund of Washington received a $10,000 grant from the Communities of Color Coalition, which was then put toward the project. The Latino Community Fund is one of the members belonging to Yakima Valley Partners for Education, an education-focused initiative led by Heritage University.

Fiesta Foods in Sunnyside donated an additional $1,000 to help with the emergency relief.

Micaela Razo, project manager for Latino Community Fund in central Washington, said many low-income migrants in Mabton, Grandview and Sunnyside now have no money to feed their families after losing their jobs due to COVID-19.

“These families have no other way to provide for their loved ones, and are in need of the economic support this grant will bring,” Razo said.

The organization is working with local school districts to find the families who most need help to provide them with a food voucher, which they can use immediately.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments