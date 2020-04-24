Foodies Brick and Mortar offers 20% discount to front line workers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Foodies Brick and Mortar is offering a 20% discount to those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The offer applies to first responders, healthcare workers, law enforcement and dispatchers. It’s valid “all day, every day” during the pandemic, the restaurant said on Facebook.

Foodies said it’s their way of saying “thank you” to these workers.

The restaurant is located at 308 W Kennewick Ave in downtown Kennewick. It’s open for takeout and curbside delivery Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

