Foods to avoid giving your pets this Thanksgiving

Don't give into the puppy dog eyes at the dinner table, several foods can be dangerous.

by Amanda Mason

Credit: ondreicka - stock.adobe.com

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Those big puppy dog eyes may be hard to resist as you take a bite of your Thanksgiving Day meal, but some human food can be very dangerous to your pets. Here is a list of foods to keep your pets away from according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

DANGEROUS HOLIDAY FOODS (ASPCA)

Turkey: If you feed your pet turkey, make sure it is well-cooked, there are no bones and it is a SMALL bite. The ASPCA warns that left-over turkey carcass can create issues for the digestive tract, and bones can be harmful.

Bread Dough: ASPCA reports that if your pet consumes dough, the yeast can convert sugar to carbon dioxide gas and alcohol. This could become life-threatening as it can result in bloating along with intoxication and could require hospitalization, according to ASPCA.

Baked Goods: All the delicious desserts on your Thanksgiving table, like pies and ice cream, can lead to pancreatitis if your pet eats them. “Baked goods made with xylitol can cause hypoglycemia, possibly resulting in liver failure. If the patient was exposed to xylitol, carefully monitoring blood glucose levels is key,” according to ASPCA. Uncooked batter can also lead to food poisoning as raw eggs could contain salmonella bacteria. It’s best just to say no to any sweets unless they are doggie biscuits.

“Keep pets on their regular diets during the holidays.” -ASPCA

ASPCA said you should also keep your pets away from these additional toxic foods:

Anything Chocolate

Alcohol

Grapes and Raisins

Coffee and Caffeine

Onions

Garlic

Chives

Avocado

Bouillon (Cubes are used to make stocks, gravy, etc.)

Citrus

Milk and Dairy

Raw/Undercooked Meat, Eggs, and Bones

Salt and Salty Snack Foods

Xylitol (Found in sweets)

All nuts (Especially Macadamia Nuts)

ASPCA said, if your dog or cat sneaks up and takes a lick of pie, they should be ok, but be aware of any hungry furry family in the kitchen.

RELATED: Holiday Hours: What’s Open Thanksgiving 2021?

You can still give your cat or dog a small feast, whether it offers a pet chew bone, a tidbit of turkey, a tiny bit of sweet potato, or green beans. ASPCA also said you could even put a small dribble of gravy over their food or on a chew toy.

If you suspect that your pet has ingested alcohol, contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center immediately.

Call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435 for additional assistance anytime, 24/7.

THANKSGIVING STORIES ON YAKTRINEWS.COM

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.