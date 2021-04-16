Foreigner scheduled to hit the stage at the Toyota Center in September

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Popular rock band Foreigner is scheduled to come to the Tri-Cities to perform at the Toyota Center.

Foreigner is known for multiple hit songs including, “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is” across ten multi-platinum albums.

The band, which has been rocking for more than four decades, has become a classic rock staple and remains popular in the digital age far removed from its late-70s-and-80s heyday. The band’s publicist says streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 10 million per week. The band boasts over 500 million YouTube views and additional exposure through film, TV, video games and advertising.

The show, “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner,” is scheduled for September 22 at 8:00 p.m. at the arena in Kennewick. Tickets will first go on sale here on Wednesday, April 21 at 10:00 am and the general on-sale date is April 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Additionally, Foreigner has booked Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights outside Spokane for September 22. Ticket information for that show is available here.

Washington is currently in Phase 3 of reopening, which means 400 people are allowed into the Toyota Center for events. Of course, the hope for both the band and the venue is to be able to have more than a few hundred guests by September — perhaps even a full house. It’s unknown how many tickets will be for sale.

Here are some of the other shows scheduled at the Toyota Center later this year:

Grupo Firme

Sunday, September 19th, 2021

Jeff Dunham

Saturday, November 6th, 2021

Trevor Noah

Saturday, November 28, 2021

You can also keep up with the venue’s main attraction, the Tri-City Americans hockey team, here.

