Former gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp says he’s suing nine county auditors

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

REPUBLIC, Wash. — Former Washington state gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp said he is suing several county auditors.

In a Facebook post, the Culp Campaign wrote “Who’s getting sued? Pretty much everyone.”

The campaign did not provide the reason for the legal action, but said they are filing lawsuits against nine auditors, including Vicky Dalton of Spokane.

The Facebook post states complaints are being filed against the following:

Diana Bradrick, Whatcom County Auditor

Sheilah Crider, Island County Auditor

Sandy Perkins, Skagit County Auditor

Kymber Waltmunson, King County Auditor

Julie Anderson, Pierce County Auditor

Mary Hall, Thurston County Auditor

Paul Andrews, Kitsap County Auditor

Vicky Dalton, Spokane County Auditor

Greg Kimsey, Clark County Auditor

Teresa Berntsen, Director of the Washington State Department of Licensing

4 News Now has reached out to Culp’s lawyer, Stephen Pidgeon, requesting a copy of the lawsuits. At this time, it is not clear if they have been filed in a court of law.

This is not the first lawsuit the Culp Campaign has sought legal action since his loss in the November election. Culp, who has refused to concede after losing to incumbent Jay Inslee, filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman earlier this month.

Since November, Culp has made unfounded claims of voter fraud and has requested an audit of ballots, vote counting machines and results in six Western Washington counties. In that lawsuit, his campaign alleges there were multiple issues with the November election, like sending 10,000 ballots to the deceased and not running failed ID act software on their voter database.

Wyman has maintained that the campaign has not yet brought forward any evidence of such fraud.

In a Facebook post Monday night, the campaign said a new motion was filed in King County Superior Court “just in time for Christmas.”

Culp’s campaign said they will discuss the suit online Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Former gubernatorial candidate Culp sues Secretary of State

Courtesy of our sister station KXLY