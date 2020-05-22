Former Master’s Ranch student charged with multiple felonies

PRESCOTT, Wash. — Former Master’s Ranch student and employee, Max Shelton, 20, has been charged with third degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Shelton was arrested by the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office on May 13 after an investigation, and was booked in Walla Walla the next day.

The court documents from the County of Walla Walla report that Shelton allegedly exchanged explicit messages with a 15-year-old girl as well as kissed her on the cheek. The documents also state that he allegedly kissed a 14-year-old girl a week prior.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said that they are still investigating multiple complaints made at Master’s Ranch.

This is part of a developing story. On Wednesday, deputies said that they responded to the boarding school in Prescott seven times in the last 13 days for various calls.

