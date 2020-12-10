Former Pasco police officer files lawsuit against department after appeals court ruling

PASCO, Wash. — Former Pasco Police Sgt. Zachary Fairley filed has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Pasco Police Department in connection with his case stemming from a 2013 incident.

In July of 2013, Steven E. Brown made bomb threats to Columbia Basin College in an attempt to avoid taking a college placement test. According to court documents, the original search warrant allowed officers to search Brown’s residence and Jeep Cherokee. Officers found Brown’s cell phone which, after searching it without express authorization, discovered it contained explicit messages between Fairley and Brown’s daughter.

Officers used this information to question Fairley, then a Pasco Police Sergeant, and claimed he tried to cover up his contact with the woman. After being fired from the police force and stripped of his peace officer license, a jury found Fairley guilty of obstruction in 2015 and sentenced him to 10 days in jail.

Fairley appealed the case up to the Washington State Court of Appeals, claiming that the search and seizure of the information on the cellphone violated his constitutional rights.

On Feb. 18, 2020 the Court of Appeals sided with Fairley stating, “The warrant did not specifically authorize a search of the cell phone or any of the other listed item to be seized. No subsequent warrants were sought or obtained.” Due to this error, the search of the phone and discovery of evidence against Fairley was unconstitutional as per the Fourth Amendment.

Now the case will head back to the Franklin County Superior Court, which originally ruled against Fairley’s constitutional claim. In his lawsuit, Fairley is claiming $5 million in damages and the reinstatement of his peace officer license/certification.

