Former Richland City Council candidate Lisa Thomas files to run for governor

RICHLAND, Wash. — Former Richland City Council candidate Lisa Thomas has filed to run for governor of Washington state.

In her filing submitted through the Washington State Secretary of State’s Office, Thomas did not select a party preference.

Thomas recently organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a lawsuit to challenge Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home order.

Thomas is listed as a plaintiff in the recently filed lawsuit along with Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman. The GoFundMe raised more than $42,000 for their attorney Stephen Pidgeon.

In November, Thomas lost the race for position 5 of the Richland City Council to incumbent Phillip Lemley.

My campaign slogan will be: “Not Corrupt!” (low bar, I know) Posted by Lisa Thomas on Monday, May 11, 2020

