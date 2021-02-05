Former teacher creates free library at home in Pasco for kids, adults

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

PASCO, Wash — A former teacher and nurse in Pasco has been lovingly dubbed the “little library lady” by her friends and neighbors.

Juanita de Luna created a free library in her front yard last March when the pandemic began. She said she was “inspired by God” after she heard that children had to quarantine due to COVID-19.

“I saw the kids had to be at home and I thought, they must be bored,” de Luna said.

So she enlisted the help of the Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia to jumpstart her initiative. Along with hundreds of donated books from the foundation, de Luna also gave from her own supply.

“I clean everything and disinfect it before I wrap it and put it outside,” de Luna said, noting coronavirus safety concerns.

But she had no idea how popular her library would get. Now, she receives book donations for all ages from people throughout the community.

“It makes me cry sometimes a little bit. It makes me so happy that people are blessed by this,” de Luna said.

Anyone is welcome to come to her house on Palmyra Drive and take books, toys and what de Luna calls “book buddies.”

“I got a bunch of my stuffed toys and I put them with some of the books to match. For example, a monster book with a monster toy and a spider book with a spider toy,” de Luna said.

De Luna and her husband, Gerardo, also put out candy, snacks and hundreds of homemade masks in different sizes which she said take her between 20 to 30 minutes to make.

But her favorite part is being able to help others, and she hopes this will inspire people.

“Enlist your neighbors, your friends. Giving is the best part,” de Luna said.

She added that the library will continue “as long as the pandemic lasts.”

People can visit any time between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you have any books, magazines or toys to donate, put them on her doorstep.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.