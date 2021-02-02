Former Umatilla political candidate pleads guilty to faking racist letters

Photo Credit: Facebook 30-year-old Jonathan Lopez pled guilty to Initiating a False Report on Jan. 29 after falsely claiming that he received hate mail in mid-to-late June of 2020.

UMATILLA COUNTY, Oreg. — A man who once ran for a position with the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners pled guilty to one county of “Initiating a False Report” after faking racist letters during the summer.

Information for this case was issued in a news release by the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.

A 30-year-old named Jonathan Lopez claimed that racist, vulgar letters were left in his mailbox in June of 2020. These letters, which were left on his personal property, contained extremely hateful and threatening language.

Lopez posted the following statement, which has since been deleted, to his Facebook feed:

“Many don’t know me or who I am and where I stand. As an American born man who served in the USCG, fire and rescue services. I’m also proud of where my parents and grandparents were born and raised, Mexico.” “I have lived a life full of obstacles and challenges Including racism. There is no room or tolerance of that. I am 5th Generation Apostolic Pentecostal, (if you’re uninformed what a Pentecostal is: they are one of the most conservative Christ base beliefs) my father is a pastor, my uncles are pastors and my grandfather was a missionary and pastor. I love and fear God, I love and respect this nation I have been born into.” “I do not fear law enforcement because I have not broken a law. I have love, understanding, and compassion for those who have came to this country the incorrect way to find better means of life. We must all respect one an other as humans as we do not have the right to take a life in our own hands. Life can also be taken away by your words not just actions. I stand tall and firm in the middle of a national fight. We now more than ever must address these issues that are destroying and distancing us from unification! We must be mature and adults about things and address them properly at a table or meeting in which we can come to an agreement or mutual understanding!” “Examples like this picture bellow are appalling and disgusting! I, and many are Disgusted￼ by this letter left in my mail box! This is an act of cowardliness. I do not blame a party or a group for this. I simply blame ourselves for not getting involved in our community enough. I blame ourself for not teaching and also learning! We don’t know it all, our opinions are simply that: ‘an opinion’ I hold no resentment for whom ever wrote this; I’m just simply heart broken for the lack of knowledge, education and respect missing. I pray for you and wish you prosperity in your life. God bless us all!”

Eventually, a copy of the letter was handed over to local authorities. Since Lopez was considered, at least locally, a public figure, the letters were of genuine concern. However, authorities grew concerned about the plausibility of the letters based on an investigation into Lopez’s background. He eventually admitted that he wrote the letters and placed them in his mailbox himself.

Lopez entered a guilty plea to one count of Initiating a False Report on January 29, 2021. He was sentenced to 18-months of probation by Circuit Court Judge Christopher Braur. Additionally, he’ll serve two days of jail time and pay a fine.

Judge Braur also requires Lopez to issue a public statement, apologizing to the community for his actions, and complete a racial bias program.

