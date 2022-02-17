Four cited for street racing in Kennewick, just days after Richland police express concerns

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police in Kennewick are warning the community after a rise in street racing, which the Richland Police Department described as a “major safety concern,” just two days ago.

The Kennewick Police Department says officers cited four people Wednesday evening for street racing on Clearwater Avenue.

Police tell KAPP-KVEW a 32-year-old man from Hermiston and a 40-year-old man from Kennewick were written a citation just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Then, roughly an hour later, police cited an 18-year-old man from Kennewick and a 37-year-old Burbank resident for street racing.

The Richland Police Department expressed their concerns with street racing on Tuesday. Police posted a picture of a car surrounded by people and said there’s been recent issues with street racing at Columbia Point Marina.

KAPP-KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White spoke with Richland Police about the issues in Richland.

In Nakamoto-White’s interview with the Richland Police Department, Sgt. Swanson said it’s a very big safety concern. “The car enthusiasts get together and unfortunately we start seeing lots of high speeds and some racing going on,” said Sgt. Shawn Swanson.

The Kennewick Police Department provided the Revised Codes of Washington for racing and reckless driving:

RCW 46.61.530 Racing of vehicles on highways: No person or persons may race any motor vehicle or motor vehicles upon any public highway of this state. Any person or persons who wilfully compare or contest relative speeds by operation of one or more motor vehicles shall be guilty of racing, which shall constitute reckless driving under RCW 46.61.500, whether or not such speed is in excess of the maximum speed prescribed by law: PROVIDED HOWEVER, That any comparison or contest of the accuracy with which motor vehicles may be operated in terms of relative speeds not in excess of the posted maximum speed does not constitute racing. Racing is a Gross Misdemeanor. RCW 46.61.500 Reckless driving: Any person who drives any vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is guilty of reckless driving. Violation of the provisions of this section is a gross misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to three hundred sixty-four days and by a fine of not more than five thousand dollars.

Police say as the temperature outside starts going up, more people will be outside recreating which is a concern with racing taking place.

