Four confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Yakima County

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Health District is reporting another confirmed case of COVID-19.

The fourth case was confirmed on Monday. Previously there were three positive cases and one presumptive positive.

A triage tent has been set up outside Virginia Mason Memorial for the potential influx of patients coming in for possible COVID-19 evaluations.

