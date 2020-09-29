Four-day total: 130 cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials on Tuesday reported 130 cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area within the past four days.

From Saturday to Tuesday, Benton County had 61 new cases for an average of 15.25 per day. Franklin County had 69 new cases for an average of 17.25 per day.

The death toll is at 116 in Benton County and 53 in Franklin County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 22 area residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties remain in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard.