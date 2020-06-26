Four drive-in fireworks displays to be offered across Spokane this Fourth of July

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fourth of July fireworks shows will look a bit different in Spokane this year due to the pandemic.

The Spokane Indians Baseball Club, City of Spokane Parks and Recreation, Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf, and Spokane Public Schools are teaming up to bring the community a socially-distant Fourth of July celebration.

There will be four separate fireworks displays offered across Spokane. The locations include the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, Ferris High School, Avista Stadium and Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium. There will no fireworks show at Riverfront Park.

People are encouraged to watch from their homes if they live by one of the locations or view the fireworks drive-in style. Those who choose to watch from their cars will be asked to leave a parking space between them and the car next to them. There will approximately 1,700 parking spaces available between the four locations.

The four shows will run simultaneously, begin at 10 p.m. and last approximately six minutes. The events are free to the community.

