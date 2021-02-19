Four goats killed in Franklin County shed fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – Several animals died in an early morning fire in Pasco Friday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a hay shed on the 4000 block of Sagemoor Road caught fire around 6 a.m. killing the four goats inside.

Crews quickly knocked out the blaze when they arrived. Authorities say the fire didn’t spread to neighboring homes, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

