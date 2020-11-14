Four hunters rescued by Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue team this week

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

UMATILLA CO., Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team rescued four hunters this week, and responded to an additional call for help on Friday.

On Sunday, two hunters from Oregon City were rescued after getting lost near Coyote Ridge Trailhead.

“We initially smelled smoke from their fire,” said Sgt. Dwight Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson told KAPP-KVEW the two hunters started the fire by lighting their money on fire.

Then, on Tuesday, the Search and Rescue team was needed to help rescue a woman hunting with her husband.

“The Search and Rescue community is really motivated on helping others,” said Sgt. Johnson.

On Friday, first responders reported to a call where a family with three children lost control of their vehicle and slid off of the road.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team has spent over 1,400 hours on missions this year.

