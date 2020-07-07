Four injured in shootings, stabbings in Yakima over holiday weekend

YAKIMA, Wash. — Violent incidents in Yakima over the holiday weekend left four injured, including an 11-year-old boy shot in the buttocks in a drive-by shooting.

Police responded to two shootings, two stabbings and an armed robbery:

— Officers responded about 11:50 p.m. Saturday to a drive-by shooting near South Eighth Avenue and West Viola Avenue. Police said an 11-year-old boy and his family were standing on the front lawn when someone drove by, yelled and shot the boy. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. STRANGLING, STABBING — Less than an hour after the drive-by shooting, at just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man arrived at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital with a stab wound to the neck. Police said the 26-year-old had attempted to strangle a 20-year-old family member when that family member retaliated by stabbing him. The 20-year-old has been arrested.

— Less than an hour after the drive-by shooting, at just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man arrived at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital with a stab wound to the neck. Police said the 26-year-old had attempted to strangle a 20-year-old family member when that family member retaliated by stabbing him. The 20-year-old has been arrested. STABBING — Officers responded about 7:30 p.m Sunday to a stabbing at a home near West Stewart Street and South Eighth Avenue. Police said a 27-year-old man stabbed a relative in the neck during an argument. The suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

— Officers responded about 7:30 p.m Sunday to a stabbing at a home near West Stewart Street and South Eighth Avenue. Police said a 27-year-old man stabbed a relative in the neck during an argument. The suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. ARMED ROBBERY — Several hours later, just before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an armed robbery near North Fifth Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue. Police said a man and a woman had met up with another man in a nearby parking lot to give him a ride, but the man took out a gun, grabbed their valuables and took off in their car. The victims walked to a nearby business to call police and while talking to officers, police said the victims spotted the suspect driving by in the stolen car, with three passengers in tow. Officers arrested the suspect and three others in the car — who had “varying degrees of involvement” — on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

— Several hours later, just before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an armed robbery near North Fifth Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue. Police said a man and a woman had met up with another man in a nearby parking lot to give him a ride, but the man took out a gun, grabbed their valuables and took off in their car. The victims walked to a nearby business to call police and while talking to officers, police said the victims spotted the suspect driving by in the stolen car, with three passengers in tow. Officers arrested the suspect and three others in the car — who had “varying degrees of involvement” — on suspicion of first-degree robbery. SHOOTING — Police responded just before 11 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at the Castle Creek Apartments off of West Nob Hill Boulevard. Officers found a 22-year-old man who’d been grazed by a bullet and shell casings throughout the area. Police said the victim refused to cooperate and the motive is unknown.

