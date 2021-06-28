Four injured, taken to hospital after crash in Yakima County

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Four people were transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital Sunday afternoon after being injured in a three vehicle collision on SR 12, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers responded to the collision just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday on SR 12, four miles west of Naches.

Washington State Patrol says Jesualdo Ortiz, 32, from Yakima was following the car in front of him too close. The vehicle in front of Ortiz was stopped for traffic when he hit it, then hit another vehicle traveling the opposite direction, according to a news release.

Ortiz and three of his passengers were transported to the hospital, according to WSP.

Washington State Patrol says Ortiz is facing charges for following too close.

No other injuries were reported.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.