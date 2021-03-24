4 killed in head-on crash near Granger, according to WSP

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

GRANGER, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash near Granger that left four dead, and another critically injured early Wednesday morning.

Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP says the crash happened near SR 22 and SR 223 around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

Names of those involved have not been released; Washington State Patrol is still notifying family members.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.