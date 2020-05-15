Four more people die of COVID-19 complications in Yakima County; 73 total

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials said Thursday that four more people have died of complications from COVID-19 in Yakima County, bringing the total to 73.

The Yakima Health District said at least 2,186 people have been infected, with 65 new cases reported Thursday.

Twenty-five county residents are hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday afternoon, and 656 have recovered.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Yakima County: 96 cases of COVID-19 as death toll rises to 69

