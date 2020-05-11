Four more people die of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities, health officials said Monday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Four more people have died of COVID-19 complications in the Tri-Cities area, health officials said Monday, bringing the total to 68.

The Benton-Franklin Health District said all four patients had underlying health conditions:

Benton County woman in her 90s

Benton County man in his 60s

Benton County man in his 70s

Franklin County man in his 70s

The health district also reported 23 new cases Monday. The total is at 1,239.

Forty infected people from Benton and Franklin counties are hospitalized.

175 healthcare workers, 164 longterm care home residents and 116 longterm care home staff have been infected.

