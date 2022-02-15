Four people injured in collision south of Selah on S.R. 823 at Matson Bridge Interchange

by Dylan Carter

SELAH, Wash. — Two drivers and two young passengers were hurt in a collision on S.R. 823 at the Matson Bridge Interchange on Tuesday morning.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), authorities were informed about the crash around 8:58 a.m. on February 15, 2022. A 32-year-old Yakima woman drove with two little girls (ages five and 11) headed northbound on the Matson Bridge Interchange.

At the same time, a 40-year-old woman was driving her 2015 Toyota Corolla southbound on the same stretch, which is approximately half a mile south of Selah.

RECENT: Lawyer claims City of Selah, SAFE failed to consult Yakama Nation about proposed ‘Chief Owhi Park’

Following an investigation by WSP Troopers, it was determined that the Yakima woman made a left turn in front of the southbound vehicle and crashed into her Corolla in the intersection.

All four of the people occupying these cars were considered injured. First responders rushed to the scene and each of them was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for emergency evaluation and treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

It was subsequently determined that everyone involved was wearing their seatbelt, and impairment from drugs and/or alcohol was not a factor.

READ: Tired of potholes in your community? City of Yakima opens hotline to report them

Each of the vehicles—the Corolla and a 2013 Kia Sportage—sustained reportable damage, but avoided being totaled.

WSP determined that the cause of this crash was a failure to yield the right of way on the behalf of the Yakima woman.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Cooper Kupp’s dominant season ends with ultimate glory—the Superbowl MVP

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.