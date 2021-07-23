Four people injured in collision on US-97 in Toppenish

by Dylan Carter

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Four people were transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital after they were involved in a two-vehicle collision on US-97 at S.R. 22 shortly after Noon on Friday.

According to a report from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident was called in at 12:07 p.m. on Friday, July 23. A couple from Seeley Lake, MT was headed north on US-97 approaching the S.R. 22 on the southern edge of the city of Toppenish in a 2020 Dodge RAM pickup truck.

At the same time, a 39-year-old Yakima man with one passenger in his vehicle was stopped at the traffic light in the northbound lane of US-97. Authorities determined that the Montana man was driving too fast for road conditions when he crashed into the Yakima man’s vehicle.

WSP Troopers confirmed that all four of the vehicles’ occupants suffered injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital to be medically evaluated and treated. No further information regarding their condition has been released at this time.

However, a WSP investigation determined that impairment from drugs and/or alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. Both vehicles sustained reportable damage, but neither was totaled. The RAM truck was towed away while the Yakima man’s 2008 dodge Sprinter was driven from the scene.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

