Four Tri-City churches partner to distribute food

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Over 32,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Tri-Cities Friday morning that will be distributed throughout the day.

The distribution is from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Faith Tri-Cities in Pasco, but will also be distributed at three other locations in the Tri-Cities and one location in Sunnyside.

The locations are:

Faith Tri-Cities – Pasco

C3 Tri-Cities – Kennewick

Living Room Church – Kennewick

South Hills Church – Kennewick

Neighborhood Church – Sunnyside

The supplies came all the way from Springfield, Missouri.

