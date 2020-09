PASCO, Wash. – A fourplex in Pasco went up in flames on Wednesday night.

According to the Pasco Police Department, the fire broke out at 4813 Guemes Lane behind Walmart just before 11 p.m.

First responders rushed to the scene and police said it appeared everyone got out safely.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to police and the fire department to learn more about the cause of the fire.

We will update this article as soon as we learn more.