Fourth death related to COVID-19 in Umatilla County

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — A fourth Umatilla County resident who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, health officials said Friday.

The resident was an 87-year-old man with underlying health conditions who had tested positive on May 30. He died at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton on June 11, according to Umatilla County Public Health.

At least 158 Umatilla County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 29 active cases as of Friday afternoon, and 125 patients have recovered.

Three infected residents were hospitalized.

Umatilla County entered Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan on Saturday, June 6.

