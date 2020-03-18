Fourth Kittitas County resident tests positive for COVID-19, Lincoln Elementary students/staff asked to quarantine

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KITTITAS CO., Wash. – The Kittitas County Public Health Department announced a fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

The patient worked at Lincoln Elementary School in Ellensburg and, according to a release, the school district is working closely with the Kittitas County Public Health Department.

If you are a student or staff at Lincoln Elementary School you are asked to immediately quarantine yourself at home for fourteen days, or at least until March 25.

“Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff,” says Jinger Haberer, Superintendent of Ellensburg School District. “Remaining calm and following the recommendations of the Public Health Department is the best thing we can do for ourselves, and one another, at this time.”

Comments

comments