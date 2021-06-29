Ready for Fourth of July fireworks? Here’s how to set them off safely and legally

SOUTHERN WASHINGTON — With the Fourth of July around the corner, people are patiently awaiting the short stretch of days in which fireworks are allowed to be purchased and used in their town. With that in mind, let’s recall when and where you can safely set off your fireworks in your area.

The City of Pasco, City of Richland, and City of Kennewick will each allow the purchase and use of fireworks at specific times from June 28 through July 5. The Tri-Cities will operate under one schedule in anticipation of high fire danger this Fourth of July. You are allowed to use fireworks in Pasco, Richland, and Kennewick during these specific dates/times:

June 28: 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

June 29 to July 3: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

July 4: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

July 5: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Additionally, you are only allowed to use specific, pre-approved varieties of fireworks within the Pasco city limits. Officials have cleared smoke devices, cone fountains, cylindrical foundations, ground spinners, dipped sticks and sparklers, novelties, and wheels for use in Pasco. Further details are provided in the graphic above.

Richland has an entirely separate set of rules for the variety of fireworks that are allowed. The City of Richland restricts the use of ground spinners, mines/shells, smoke devices, combination items, and rockets.

Benton County has historically been very strict about the use of fireworks. They are restricted year-round unless specified by the Fire Marshal. Benton County Code Chapter 7.30.120 offers all of the area’s specifics regarding the use of fireworks. To read that document, click here.

In West Richland, all fireworks that are allowed to be sold legally in Washington state are permitted. However, they can only be discharged between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on June 2 and 3. They are permitted between 6:00 p.m. and midnight on the Fourth of July.

The use and sale of fireworks are not permitted in Yakima County. There is an active burn ban for unincorporated Yakima County from June 25 to July 12, 2021. Yakima County Fire Marshal Chris Pedersen would like to remind the community that there is a fireworks ban in the unincorporated areas and within many cities in Yakima County.

However, the City of Zillah will allow fireworks with a special permit (click here for more details). The City of Granger will also allow fireworks with a special permit. Details are in the flyer in our gallery above.

Residents from the City of Walla Walla are allowed to discharge fireworks from 9:00 a.m. until Midnight on the Fourth of July only. For further information, including a full list of which fireworks are allowed in the area, click here.

A burn ban and complimentary restrictions will prohibit the use and sale of fireworks in Kittitas County through the Fourth of July holiday.

The discharge of fireworks on any public land is illegal in Washington state.

