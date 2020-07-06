Fourth of July weekend: 469 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District says 469 people in the Tri-Cities region tested positive for COVID-19 over Fourth of July weekend — 181 in Benton County and 288 in Franklin County.

There has been a total of 4,075 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic — 2,037 Benton County and 2,038 in Franklin County. This is the first time that Franklin County has shown more cases than Benton County.

The death toll rose to 80 for Benton County after two more residents died of COVID-19. Both residents were men in their 80s, and one of them had underlying health conditions.

The death toll in Franklin County remained at 28.

65 residents are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities region because of COVID-19.

Benton and Franklin counties entered Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan on Friday.

