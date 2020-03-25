Fourth person dies from coronavirus in Tri-Cities area, health district says

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A fourth person has died from the coronavirus in Benton County as the number of known cases in the Tri-Cities area rose to 21, the Benton-Franklin Health District announced Wednesday.

Health officials said the person who died was a Benton County woman in her 90s.

As of Wednesday, health district has reported 13 cases in Benton County and eight in Franklin County, including the four deaths.

A total of 191 people in the area have tested negative for the virus — 134 in Benton County and 57 in Franklin County.

Daily coronavirus updates are being posted on the health district’s website.

