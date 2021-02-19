Franklin Co. deputies arrest Soap Lake officer for DUI after crashing patrol car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Soap Lake reserve police officer for DUI, hit-and-run and resisting arrest after they found a patrol car crashed in a ditch Thursday night.

According to the Soap Lake Police Department, they were notified by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office around 8 p.m. that a Soap Lake police vehicle with its emergency lights on was found crashed in a ditch along US-395 just outside of Pasco near the Franklin County line.

That’s where officers found 49-year-old Shane Jones with the patrol car and detected alcohol on his breathe. The encounter turned violent, according to Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond.

Sheriff Raymond explained that Jones got into a fight with deputies as they were trying to arrest him, and said he pushed an electric lock to try to let a police K9 loose. He had with him a retired Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office K9, which was sold to him as a pet.

Deputies were eventually able to get him under arrest. One was checked at the hospital for a minor injury. Jones was uninjured.

Prior to his arrest, Jones allegedly rammed another car driving on 395 which pushed them off the road. Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation into this hit-and-run.

“The Soap Lake Police Department is cooperating with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s DUI investigation and the Washington State Patrol’s hit and run investigation,” the Soap Lake Police Department wrote in a statement about the incident.

Jones was traveling with a take-home department vehicle. He was immediately terminated for the unauthorized use of the police vehicle, according to Soap Lake police.

“I am deeply troubled by this now-former reserve officer’s behavior,” said Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox. “This individual violated department policy and the law, and betrayed the public’s trust and our agency standards. Absolutely no one is above the law, especially police officers. The Soap Lake Police Department is treating – and will continue to treat – this serious incident both professionally and transparently.”