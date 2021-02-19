Franklin Co. deputies arrest Soap Lake officer for DUI after crashing patrol car
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Soap Lake reserve police officer for DUI, hit-and-run and resisting arrest after they found a patrol car crashed in a ditch Thursday night.
According to the Soap Lake Police Department, they were notified by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office around 8 p.m. that a Soap Lake police vehicle with its emergency lights on was found crashed in a ditch along US-395 just outside of Pasco near the Franklin County line.
That’s where officers found 49-year-old Shane Jones with the patrol car and detected alcohol on his breathe. The encounter turned violent, according to Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond.
Sheriff Raymond explained that Jones got into a fight with deputies as they were trying to arrest him, and said he pushed an electric lock to try to let a police K9 loose. He had with him a retired Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office K9, which was sold to him as a pet.
Deputies were eventually able to get him under arrest. One was checked at the hospital for a minor injury. Jones was uninjured.
Prior to his arrest, Jones allegedly rammed another car driving on 395 which pushed them off the road. Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation into this hit-and-run.
“The Soap Lake Police Department is cooperating with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s DUI investigation and the Washington State Patrol’s hit and run investigation,” the Soap Lake Police Department wrote in a statement about the incident.
Jones was traveling with a take-home department vehicle. He was immediately terminated for the unauthorized use of the police vehicle, according to Soap Lake police.
Jones is currently in the Franklin County Jail for possession of stolen property, assault in the first degree, possession of stolen vehicle, DUI, resisting arrest, and violation of an ignition interlock.
He has been arrested for DUI prior to this incident, according to Sheriff Jim Raymond.
According to Wenatchee World, he was arrested for driving under the influence of prescription drugs in December of 2017. At the time, he was a deputy with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. Their report indicates that ten years prior to that incident, Jones was arrested for drunk driving, but was reinstated by an arbitrator.
