Franklin Co. shooting suspect arrested after crashing pickup

PC: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a shooting suspect after he crashed his pickup a short distance away from the scene of the crime.

According to the FSCO, on Saturday night they got a call that shots were fired near a house on Hendricks Road.

On their way to the scene, deputies saw a pickup truck that crashed.

They say they were able to determine that the driver of the pickup was the shooter and he was arrested.

A firearm was also found at the crash site, which officers say was consistent with the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

No word on any injuries. KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to obtain more information.

