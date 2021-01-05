Franklin County Assessor steps down due to political climate

Franklin County Assessor Peter McEnderfer abruptly resigned during a meeting of the County Commissioners on the morning of Tuesday, January 5, 2021 (H/T Franklin County Commissioner's Office).

McEnderfer, who served Franklin Co. for 21 and a half years, worked his way up from Residential Appraiser to Chief Appraiser before being elected County Assessor in 2018. He succeeded Steve Marks, who retired shortly before McEnderfer ran for the position.

“I’m grateful to the citizens of Franklin County for allowing me to serve them in all capacities within the assessor’s office,” McEnderfer said. “I truly appreciate all that has been provided from Franklin County for my family and I.

McEnderfer noted that he’ll do his best to assist during this transitionary period, but will not provide any assistance following his final day in the role — January 31, 2021.

Originally, McEnderfer’s term was set to run through 2022. However, the County Assessor doesn’t feel fit to complete his duties due to a plethora of hurdles.

“Due to the extensive demands of the office, lack of resources and the current political climate in Franklin County, I no longer feel I can complete the remainder of my term to the best of my abilities.”

This decision was largely unexpected, as noted by County Commissioner Clint Didier (District 3).

“That comes with a bit of surprise,” Chairman Didier said. “But I truly honor your decision and I understand that you probably are wanting to get on with your life and do something in the private sector, so I thank you for your service.”

County Administrator Keith Johnson also seemed blindsided by the decision.

“That’s a surprise to me as well and on behalf of the county administrator, I wish to thank Mr. McEnderfer for his service to Franklin County,” county Administrator Keith Johnson said. “He will certainly be missed.”

According to the Washington State Department of Revenue’s website, a county assessor’s role is to “value and assess the tax and county treasurers collect it.”

