Franklin County businesses can now apply for CARES Act grants

David Mann by David Mann

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Franklin County businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for thousands of dollars in grant money with no repayment requirements.

On Thursday, county leaders announced that $3 million in grants would be made available in Franklin County through the CARES Act Community Support Grant Program, which is funded by federal aid designated by Congress earlier this year. Grants will be administered by the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC).

The first of two application rounds is open now until Friday, Aug. 28.

Businesses with fewer than 20 employees may receive up to $10,000 in grants, and businesses with more than 20 may receive up to $50,000.

To be eligible, an organization must be physically located in Franklin County, be owned by a U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien, have been in operation for one year or longer, use the grant to maintain or create jobs, submit a business license or IRS 501c Determination Letter, have had to close or reduce capacity to operate based on the governor’s orders and have lost revenue due to COVID-19.

The funds are only to be used for the following business operation costs incurred on or after March 27, 2020. In addition, the expense must be necessary; connected to; and would not exist without; the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit www.tridec/org/fccares to apply.

