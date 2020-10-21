Franklin County businesses can now apply for ‘rapid response’ grant

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — $600,000 is now available for Franklin County businesses that need some financial assistance during the pandemic

Funded by the CARES ACT, the Franklin County Rapid Response Grant Program is a collaborative effort to provide grants up to $25,000 to as many small businesses in Franklin County as possible.

Applications opened on Oct. 20 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20. Funding will be awarded on a first come, first served basis and based on need.

Business owners with questions can email FCBusinessGrant@tricityregionalchamber.com.