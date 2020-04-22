Franklin County cannot ‘open for business,’ governor’s office says

David Mann by David Mann

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Franklin County’s Board of Commissioners violated Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order by approving a resolution Tuesday allowing businesses to reopen, according to a letter from the governor’s office.

A letter from Kathryn Leathers, Inslee’s general counsel, said, “The action taken by the Board of Commissioners intentionally and knowingly violates an order issued by the Governor pursuant to his emergency powers, see RCW 43.06.220(1), and it therefore violates state law. And it encourages its residents, to their detriment, to violate the Governor’r order and state law.”

The letter was sent to Franklin County Administrator Keith Johnson and Commissioners Clint Didier, Brad Peck and Robert Koch.

The letter said an email apparently written on behalf of Johnson said, “the main emphasis of this resolution is to notify the public that . . . they will not be cited or charged for violating a stay at home order unless they are clearly violating social distancing expectations or placing others at risk.

Inslee’s general counsel said this is false.

“The Board of Commissioners cannot insulate any resident from state action to enforce state law,” her letter said. “In other words, workers and business owners cannot rely on conflicting local guidance to defend against state enforcement. More importantly, the Board of Commissioners’ action puts lives at risk.”

The letter said the Inslee is directing the commissioners to immediately retract or rescind the resolution.

