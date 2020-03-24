Franklin County closes offices amid coronavirus outbreak

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – Franklin County is taking added precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including closes offices to the public except for appointments.

“Franklin County initiated changes over the past week in closing or partially closing offices, restricting public access, organizing work schedules of employees yet still maintaining continuity of essential operations of county government. Employees continue to work remotely where possible, yet are required to remain available and reachable during their normal work hours,” Keith Johnson, the Franklin County Administrator, wrote in a statement.

Courthouse officers will be closed, except from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and staff will mostly communicate through phone and email.

Residents are encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appointment if needed.

Phone numbers for departments can be found at www.co.franklin.wa.us.

Franklin County has six cases of coronavirus as of Monday.

