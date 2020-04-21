Franklin County commissioners approve motion rejecting stay home order

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a motion Tuesday rejecting Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order.

Commissioner Clint Didier proposed the motion one day after Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond issued a letter saying he would not enforce the stay-at-home order against churches and small businesses that reopen responsibly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I move that Franklin County end recognition of the governor’s stay at home emergency proclamation that is now deemed unconstitutional. We support the reopening for all builders and small businesses that want to work,” Didier said during a meeting Tuesday morning.

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Brad Peck.

The Board of Commissioners cited RCW 43.06.220(4), which says an order from the governor may not continue for longer than 30 days unless an extension is approved by the state Senate and House of Representatives.

Commissioners said the statute still needs to be reviewed by the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure it supports the motion. Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Sant said he has not received any paperwork about the motion, but that he will be reviewing the statute once he does.

While commissioners do not have the authority to “reopen” the county, Didier said the motion is meant to proclaim that Inslee’s current stay-at-home order is no longer valid. Along with Sheriff Raymond, Didier indicated that the order is an overstep of authority that infringes on constitutional rights.

Didier said small businesses are hurting and should be able to reopen before May 4, the date to which the order was extended. He said he’s working with attorney Steven Pidgeon to file a lawsuit against the governor’s office over his stay-at-home order.

The governor has said violators of the order may be subject to criminal penalties.

