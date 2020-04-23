Franklin County commissioners rescind motion to reopen businesses during pandemic

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners has rescinded a motion that supported the reopening of small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Clint Didier motioned for Franklin County to “end recognition of the governor’s stay at home emergency proclamation that is now deemed unconstitutional. We support the reopening for all builders and small businesses that want to work.”

The motion passed unanimously.

Then on Wednesday, Gov Jay Inslee’s general counsel sent a letter to the Board of Commissioners and City Administrator Keith Johnson saying their action was illegal.

On Thursday, Johnson issued the following statement:

At a special meeting of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners this morning, the board rescinded the floor motion from Tuesday, April 21, 2020 that purportedly was intended to “re-open” Franklin County. This action was taken upon the advice of legal counsel and further review and consideration of the implications of Tuesday’s decision.

Johnson told KAPP-KVEW the Board of Commissioners had misinterpreted a state law, RCW 43.06.220, which says an order from the governor may not continue for longer than 30 days unless an extension is approved by the state Senate and House of Representatives.

After a long talk with Franklin County’s legal counsel, Johnson said the county is back under full compliance with the governor’s orders.

