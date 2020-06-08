Franklin County commissioners to hold special meeting on Phase 2 application

David Mann by David Mann

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday, June 10, to discuss plans to apply for Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the economy.

The special meeting will begin at 9 a.m.

In-person attendance is prohibited, but the public may join a livestream of the meeting by clicking this link.

Last Thursday, the Benton-Franklin Health District Board of Health voted for Benton and Franklin counties to submit an application sometime this week to move into Phase 2.

The applications will be submitted to the Washington State Department of Health, who has the final say on the process.

“Although case counts continue to increase, data shows that a significant portion of new cases are related to outbreaks in essential businesses and an increase in risk behaviors by individuals, suggesting that the expected rise in infection rates may not be as significantly affected by moving to Phase 2 compared to remaining in Phase 1,” said BFHD Health Officer Dr. Amy Person.

The health district has been working closely with health care partners and community leaders to ensure there will be adequate public health capacity to manage the anticipated increase in cases.

