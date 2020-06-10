Franklin County commissioners vote to submit Phase 2 application to state Dept. of Health

David Mann

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners has voted to send Franklin County’s application for Phase 2 reopening to the Washington State Department of Health to be considered for approval.

The commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday morning during which commissioners voted 2-1 to submit the application.

Benton County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to send Benton County’s Phase 2 application to the state Department of Health for consideration.

The Benton-Franklin Board of Health, which is comprised of all six commissioners from both counties, approved the applications prior to voting to submit them.

Benton-Franklin Health Officer Dr. Amy Person said “the decision to recommend applying for Phase 2 was made after careful consideration of what would best support the overall health and well-being of the community.”

“Although case counts continue to increase, data shows that a significant portion of new cases are related to outbreaks in essential businesses and an increase in risk behaviors by individuals, suggesting that the expected rise in infection rates may not be as significantly affected by moving to Phase 2 compared to remaining in Phase 1,” Dr. Person said.

The state’s Secretary of Health John Wiesman will have the final say on whether the counties will be allowed to enter Phase 2.

