Franklin County deputies identify stolen vehicles

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Sunday afternoon Franklin County deputies said they were busy looking for two stolen vehicles they found within minutes of each other.

According to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the first vehicle was stolen from a gas station in Connell, where deputies said the keys were left inside the running vehicle. Deputies said they pursued the car that was spotted traveling west on R-170 in Basin City. The Facebook post said deputies pulled the car over, arrested the driver, and booked them without incident into the Franklin County Jail.

In less than an hour, over near Taylor Flats Road and Dogwood Road, another deputy discovered a different stolen vehicle, according to the FCSO. The deputy pursued and attempted to stop that driver for a speeding violation, but the FCSO said the driver took off at a high rate of speed as “the deputy did not pursue and lost sight of the vehicle.”

Pasco Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run a short time later near 9th Ave., where they identified that the same stolen vehicle associated with the traffic violation was involved. The search for that driver continues as

