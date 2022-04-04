Franklin County deputies remove wanted man from Mesa residence

by Dylan Carter

MESA, Wash. — A convict who escaped Department of Corrections (DOC) custody was arrested in Franklin County on Monday morning after barricading himself inside a building in Mesa.

According to an alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to a Mesa residence around 7:00 a.m. on April 4.

A homeowner called local law enforcement to request that 30-year-old Jose Monzon be removed from their property, referring to him as an ‘unwanted guest.’

Monzon, who was convicted for assault in the third degree, has a felony DOC warrant for an escape to the second degree, according to Franklin County officials.

Initially, two adults and two children were safely removed from the residence shortly after deputies arrived. Several minutes later, a woman exited the building and was promptly arrested for outstanding warrants against her.

However, Monzon refused to exit the building and barricaded himself inside. That drew assistance from even more law enforcement personnel including Connell Police, Richland Police, Kennewick Police, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Before responding officials forced entry into the residence, Monzon gave himself up and completed the standoff. No one was injured as a result of this operation, according to Franklin County officials.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

